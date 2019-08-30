Europa League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage Fixtures

Europa League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Group Stage FixturesAugust 30, 2019
Premier League powerhouse Manchester United will be confident of advancing to the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League knockout stages after the groups were drawn in Monaco, France, on Friday.
United will meet Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar in Group L. Last season's runners-up, Arsenal, face a more difficult task topping Group F ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria.
Italian rivals AS Roma and Lazio were drawn in Groups J and E, respectively, while Scottish nemeses Celtic and Rangers were allocated in Groups E and G.
Wolverhampton Wanderers return to the main stages of European competition for the first time since 1980 after securing qualification through the play-offs on Thursday. Their first campaign in almost four decades will see them go up against Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava in Group K.
Here are the 2019-20 Europa League groups:
The group-stage matchdays are September 19, October 3, October 24, November 7, November 28, and December 12, 2019 (all Thursdays). Visit the UEFA website to view fixtures in full.
Arsenal might have hoped for an easier draw as far as their schedule goes, with Eintracht especially looking likely to threaten after they advanced to last season's semi-finals.
Reporter Simon Collings pointed out the trips to Germany, Belgium and Portugal at least make for a simple schedule as far as the away journeys go:
Simon Collings @sr_collings
Not a bad Europa League group for Arsenal - certainly in terms of distance to travel for games: Eintracht Frankfurt Standard Liege Vitoria
The Gunners will be somewhat disgruntled to be in this competition after coming so close to qualifying for the Champions League, losing last season's Europa League final to Chelsea.
United's draw looks routine on paper, and Pot 4 entrants AZ Alkmaar arguably look like the biggest threat ahead of Astana and Partizan Belgrade.
OptaJoe highlighted the Red Devils have experienced some trouble with Dutch outfits in recent meetings:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
5 - AZ Alkmaar will be the fifth different Dutch side Manchester United have faced in European competition; the Red Devils have lost both of their last two visits to Holland, at PSV in September 2015 and Feyenoord in September 2016. Tricky. #UELdraw https://t.co/SzUnm56a1I
Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Co. will fancy their chances of advancing and some potential opportunities to rest players in the winter if they wrap up qualification ahead of time.
Five-time champions Sevilla enter the competition alongside Getafe and Espanyol hoping they can regain Spain's former dominance in this contest.
No country has more clubs present in this season's Europa League than Portugal, however, and sportswriter Tom Kundert dissected some intriguing fixtures:
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
Some fantastic ties for Portuguese clubs in there: Braga-Wolves an obvious standout, a double Portuguese-Dutch battle with Sporting-PSV and Porto-Feyenoord, while Vitória Guimarães fans will give Arsenal & Eintracht a noisy welcome.
Liverpool legend and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will find the road to European success difficult with Porto, Feyenoord and Young Boys blocking the route in Group G.
Celtic don't have it any easier against Lazio, Rennes and CFR Cluj, the same team they lost to in the penultimate round of UEFA Champions League qualifying earlier in August.
Manager Neil Lennon said he was looking forward to the tests to come:
Celtic Football Club @CelticFC
NL: “Lazio is a great draw. A trip to Rome is something everyone will look forward to. I think we can make an impact in the group.”
Chelsea's participation in the Champions League means there will be a different Europa League winner crowned this season, with each club now aware of the early course they must overcome to get there.
