Browns Trade 2020 5th-, 6th-Round Draft Pick to Bills for OL Wyatt Teller, More

Browns Trade 2020 5th-, 6th-Round Draft Pick to Bills for OL Wyatt Teller, MoreAugust 29, 2019
The Cleveland Browns acquired offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and a 2021 seventh-round pick from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in exchange for their fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020.
Teller was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2018.
He made eight appearances for Buffalo as a rookie, starting the final seven games of the season at left guard. The 6'4", 314-pounder was solid throughout his first professional season, per Pro Football Focus:
Nathan Zegura @NathanZegura
Started 7 games at LG for the Bills last year. In those games earned a positive pass pro grade from @pff - 0 sacks allowed, 2 hits, 6 hurries. Was a 5th RD pick of Bills last year out of VA TECH https://t.co/izz0TSUqb0
James Rapien @JamesRapien
Wyatt Teller allowed eight pressures in eight games last season for the Bills according to @PFF. https://t.co/rOsJA2OSHI
According to Browns broadcaster Nathan Zegura, the Virginia Tech product had been especially strong this preseason:
Nathan Zegura @NathanZegura
Wyatt Teller this preseason — 86 snaps at LG, 35 snaps at RG: ZERO pressures allowed of ANY KIND.
However, Teller became expendable as Buffalo addressed its offensive line this offseason. The team signed Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse and LaAdrian Waddle (who has since been placed on injured reserve) in free agency while also drafting Cody Ford in the second round in April.
As a result, Teller found himself being passed over on the Bills' depth chart.
Teams must trim their roster spots down to 53 players by Saturday. The Browns could have opted to wait until the weekend to potentially sign Teller without surrendering any draft picks, but acquiring him now prevents any other team from making a run at him.
