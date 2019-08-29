Report: WWE Discussing New Draft Concept for Raw, SmackDown Rosters

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly considering a new draft concept to establish exclusive Raw and SmackDown rosters ahead of SmackDown Live's debut on Fox on Oct. 4.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), concrete plans are being "kept quiet" since the intention is for USA Network and Fox executives to be notified first when something is decided.

While WWE technically has a brand split, it instituted a "Wild Card Rule" shortly after WrestleMania in April, which has resulted in Superstars regularly crossing over rather than remaining on their assigned brand.

With Raw and SmackDown set to air on different networks for the first time in years, it could create some debate between the executives with regard to who they want on their respective shows.

Keeping things fluid and not adhering to a strict brand split would allow both Raw and SmackDown access to the top stars. At the same time, it would make it difficult to present Raw and SmackDown as separate entities, which is one of the biggest benefits of a brand split.

Since Paul Heyman is the executive director of Raw and Eric Bischoff is the executive director of SmackDown, the shows should feel different. Making that a priority would conceivably go a long way toward ensuring that fans tune into WWE's programming throughout the week.

Additionally, holding a draft or something that resembles it would be a great hook from WWE's perspective. Allowing the draft to play out on Raw and SmackDown over the course of a week would create intrigue and make both shows must-see programming.

It would also allow certain stars to become synonymous with their respective brands since fans will know they have to tune in to either Raw or SmackDown if they want to see someone like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston.

Another wrinkle being added to the mix is the fact that NXT is set to debut a weekly two-hour show on USA Network on Sept. 18.

It is unclear if NXT stars would be part of a potential draft, and Meltzer noted there have also been discussions about using NXT stars on Raw or SmackDown over the next two weeks to get fans acclimated to them.

Meltzer reported that arguments for and against the idea have been presented, and no decision has been made either way.

WWE arguably boasts a deeper and more talented roster than it ever has before, and since a true brand split allows more Superstars to get more opportunities, putting one in place would likely make for the best possible product.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).