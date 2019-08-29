The Rock Praises Ken Shamrock Ahead of Impact Return: 'He's a F--king Machine'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ahead of his upcoming pro wrestling return for Impact Wrestling, Ken Shamrock received some major compliments from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Wednesday.

Shamrock is set to appear at the Impact tapings on Sept. 5 and 6 in Las Vegas, and he is scheduled to face Moose in a match. Although he has wrestled sporadically over the year, it will mark his first match for a major company since wrestling for NWA-TNA in 2004.

After current Impact World champion Brian Cage praised Shamrock, The Rock chimed in as well (some language NSFW):

During The Rock's rise to prominence in WWE in 1998, he and Shamrock engaged in a lengthy feud that lasted much of the year.

They faced each other at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 14 for the Intercontinental Championship, and Shamrock later beat The Rock in the finals of the 1998 King of the Ring tournament.

Although Shamrock's time in WWE ended sooner than expected when he departed in 1999, he left an indelible mark on the company. The Rock went on to become one of the biggest stars in the history of the business, and Shamrock played a pivotal role in getting him there.

While he is now 55 years old, Shamrock has worked some matches this year, and he is just three years removed from his most recent MMA fight.

Stepping in the ring with the 35-year-old Moose will be a major challenge for Shamrock, but given the resume and credibility he has built over the years, he can still be viewed as an in-ring threat.

