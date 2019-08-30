Ranking the 5 Dream Opponents for Rob Gronkowski's '1 Crazy Match' with WWEAugust 30, 2019
Ranking the 5 Dream Opponents for Rob Gronkowski's '1 Crazy Match' with WWE
It seems like only a matter of time before Rob Gronkowski gets in the WWE ring.
The former New England Patriots superstar and one of the best tight ends of all time is retired from the NFL, just 30 years old and has a well-established love for and connection with WWE.
Gronk recently said the following during a press conference to announce a partnership with Abacus Health Products, according to Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports:
"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match. ... I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."
So that raises the question: Who would Gronk face? He's got the mainstream appeal WWE loves, is arguably bigger than anyone in star power on the current roster and at his age, once he heals up, he could have some fun in the ring.
These are some of the dream opponents who would make sense right now for a celebrity feud of sorts.
Jinder Mahal
This one makes too much sense, right?
Gronkowski already had a run-in with Jinder Mahal back at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. He got involved in some trash talk, Mahal threw a beer on him, so Gronk hopped the barricade and got physical, helping his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Right now, Mahal is working his way back from an injury, but there was a stretch when he was one of WWE's better villains while working alongside The Singh Brothers.
Think about it: Gronk shows up and revives the rivalry, or vice versa, then we get to watch him beat the tar out of The Singh Brothers—everybody wins.
Braun Strowman
Simply seeing Gronkowski and Braun Strowman in a stare down would be a ton of fun.
First, they're both massive. The former New England Patriots star checks in at 6'6" and 260-plus pounds, while Strowman is 6'8" and 380-plus pounds. It would give fans a bit of a visualization when it comes to the WWE vs. NFL players debate.
The story doesn't have to be convoluted, either. Gronkowski gets rumored to be training for WWE or something similar, The Monster Among Men takes offense, and it leads to a slow match with some fun power moves.
Strowman is involved in the title scene again but seems to weave in and out of that, stopping for some sideshow feuds. This would keep him on television and with something fresh to do, but the problem here stems from who WWE decides to actually let emerge the victor.
Shane McMahon
Speaking of sideshows, Shane McMahon has been a drag on WWE programming for a while now, overstepping the brand-split rules and wild-card rule alike, all while getting wins over big-name Superstars.
Why? From WWE's point of view, Shane-O-Mac is one of the best in the business at getting heat from crowds. He's a natural bad guy, which the company doesn't have a ton of these days. The authority angle is played out, yet it remains something WWE is intent on doing.
So why not toss Gronk into the anti-authority role? This would keep McMahon away from the meaningful storylines but permit WWE to throw two massive names on to big cards like WrestleMania or SummerSlam to lure in the more casual crowd.
And don't scoff at the idea of the match itself, either. If there is one thing McMahon does better than most, it's memorable, risky spots, which is an environment where a greener worker like Gronk can thrive, too.
Elias
Elias doesn't figure to leave his guitar gimmick any time soon, in large part because it permits something like a feud with a Gronkowski-type.
Seasoned WWE fans know the drill: Elias hits the ring, has the crowd massively against him for one reason or another, Gronk comes out and levels him. This can be a one-off thing, set up something with Shane McMahon or even lead to a match.
Either way, Elias was built for this sort of situation. He's a bodyguard for Shane-O-Mac and messing around with the 24/7 title instead of going after the biggest championships because of this.
The reaction Gronk would get for taking him out would prevent live-crowd backlash (if any exists at all) for the former NFL man being involved in the first place.
Besides, imagine WWE in the Foxboro area with Elias insulting the Patriots, only for Gronk to come out. Riots.
Mojo Rawley
It's no secret Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley are good friends—which could mean a superb feud and match.
Yes, the two could form some sort of odd tag team ordeal, but Gronk has made it clear he's thinking one-off match. It might end up better in the long run to have him go against Rawley.
Rawley, after all, has been lost for a long time now. He had that weird looking-in-mirror gimmick and threw on some face paint. But the reception just didn't seem to be there, and the overall roster isn't leaking enough talent for him to charge into the main event scene any time soon.
A feud with Gronk at least keeps Rawley involved. And if there is one thing non-casual WWE fans like, it's a bit of long-term storytelling. Weaving in the WrestleMania 33 happenings and building on a betrayal that leads to a match has some potential to showcase both guys.