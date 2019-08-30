Ranking the 5 Dream Opponents for Rob Gronkowski's '1 Crazy Match' with WWE

0 of 5

WWE

It seems like only a matter of time before Rob Gronkowski gets in the WWE ring.

The former New England Patriots superstar and one of the best tight ends of all time is retired from the NFL, just 30 years old and has a well-established love for and connection with WWE.

Gronk recently said the following during a press conference to announce a partnership with Abacus Health Products, according to Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports:

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match. ... I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

So that raises the question: Who would Gronk face? He's got the mainstream appeal WWE loves, is arguably bigger than anyone in star power on the current roster and at his age, once he heals up, he could have some fun in the ring.

These are some of the dream opponents who would make sense right now for a celebrity feud of sorts.