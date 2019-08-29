Arsenal Say Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin Set for September Injury Returns

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have confirmed full-backs Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin are on course to return from injury in September.

The Gunners provided an update on the condition of a number of players on their official website on Thursday, ahead of the showdown with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

While the match will come too early for both players, Arsenal fans don't appear to be too far off seeing the duo in action.

In the case of Bellerin, who has been out since January with a cruciate knee ligament injury, the Gunners say he is "continuing with on-field rehabilitation." They add the right-back is "progressing well and aiming to participate in full training in September."

As for Tierney, Arsenal revealed the Scotland international is also aiming for a return to full training in September, as he "continues to receive treatment and further assessments" on the groin issue he has. The left-back is still waiting to make his first appearance for Arsenal, having signed for the club from Celtic in the summer.

Per James Benge of Football.London, the most recent update on Tierney would suggest he's poised to be back earlier than anticipated:

Arsenal add that centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos is also hoping to return to training in September, while Rob Holding stepped up his recovery from an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury on Monday, when he was part of the Under-23 side to face Everton.

The number of defensive injuries Arsenal have endured means that manager Unai Emery has started the season with a makeshift defence. Per James Dall, they opened their campaign against Newcastle United with arguably their best back four injured:

Emery has had to cope without Bellerin for a while and he has been a big miss on the right flank.

Although Ainsley Maitland-Niles has filled in admirably at times, Bellerin is more of a natural in the position and is capable of providing an attacking threat that is unmatched by the majority of full-backs in the Premier League.

The acquisition of Tierney should eventually give the Gunners similar offensive potency on the left, as the 22-year-old became renowned for his raids forward at Celtic. The extra energy he provides and quality in terms of final ball will give Arsenal a different dimension to Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal.

Against Tottenham, the Gunners will be seeking to bounce back after they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in their previous Premier League outing.