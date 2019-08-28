Cowboys Rumors: NFLPA Looking into Dallas Circumventing Agents in Contract Talks

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 29, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A new layer has been added to the Dallas Cowboys' ongoing contract negotiations, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL Players Association views the situation as 'not good,' and currently is doing its due diligence before taking any official action and/or issuing any formal statement," Florio wrote Wednesday night, referencing the Cowboys' tendency to cut out players' agents in contract talks.

The report comes after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted to preferring dealing directly with players:

Dallas' contract situation is three-pronged: quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Amari Cooper are each seeking extensions. The rockiest negotiation among the three has been Elliott, who has been holding out since the start of training camp and remains away from the team while training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jones and Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, didn't see eye-to-eye last week when Jones joked, "Zeke who?" 

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke," Arceneaux told ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Aug. 19. "We actually thought it was disrespectful." 

Prescott and Cooper are each heading into the final year of their respective contracts, while Elliott isn't set to enter free agency until 2021.

Related

    Jones on Elliott: 'No Matter When He Comes, We'll Use Him'

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jones on Elliott: 'No Matter When He Comes, We'll Use Him'

    NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    via NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

    Cowboys Are Fearing the Worst Watching’ Daniel Jones

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Are Fearing the Worst Watching’ Daniel Jones

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    NFLPA Looking into Cowboys’ Direct Dealing with Players

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    NFLPA Looking into Cowboys’ Direct Dealing with Players

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Report: Expanded Playoffs More Likely Than 18-Game Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Expanded Playoffs More Likely Than 18-Game Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report