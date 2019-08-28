Watch CM Punk's Starrcast Hype Video in a Wrestling Ring in Chicago

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk is back in a wrestling ring...just not in the way most fans want.

Starrcast's Twitter feed released a minute-long hype video ahead of Punk's appearance at the event in Chicago this weekend:

Punk said:

"I have no idea what I'm going to say. There's no script; I'm not following a storyline. I'm coming to hang out with some fans, and yes, I'll have a live microphone in my hand. So who knows what's going to happen? And that's the thing, every time I have a live microphone in my hand, I never exactly know what I'm going to say. And it's gotten me in a lot of trouble. I'm hoping to avoid any kind of trouble come Saturday, but you never can tell."

Punk appeared at an MKE Wrestling event this year in a mask, but this will be his first true promo-style wrestling event since leaving WWE in 2014. He's since attempted to make a mark in MMA but has lost his only two UFC fights handily.

There has been long-standing speculation about Punk eventually joining All Elite Wrestling, but that does not appear to be happening anytime soon. He seems retired from the sport and generally happy in life. That said, this appearance could give fans some hope.