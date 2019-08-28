Liam Hendriks Rips Warriors: They Became 'Assh--es', Treated A's 'Like S--t'

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Closing pitcher Liam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after the final out of a win against the New York Yankees at Ring Central Coliseum on August 21, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks will not miss being neighbors with the Golden State Warriors.

As the Warriors prepare to move into the Chase Center across the bay, Hendriks—who has pitched for Oakland since 2016—told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic that the two professional sports franchises did not have a good relationship while they played in adjacent stadiums:

"I don't follow the Warriors. They treated us like s--t over here so we don't care for them much.

"When the Warriors sucked and the A's were good, the A's would give them tickets. When the Warriors became good they decided to cut all ties and become assh--es. So, no love lost for them leaving."

Golden State and Oakland had been neighbors for the majority of the last five decades. The Warriors first played in Oracle Arena (which has undergone a handful of name changes) in 1966, while the Coliseum is the only ballpark the A's have called home since coming to town in 1968. 

After closing out Oracle Arena with a historic five-year run, the Warriors are headed to San Francisco, where they will play in the billion-dollar chase center. Meanwhile, the A's continue to push for a new stadium.

For the time being, though, the A's will continue to share a stadium with the NFL's Oakland Raiders. Needless to say, Hendriks won't be too sad when the Raiders leave for Las Vegas next year, either.

"We can make some improvements after they leave," Hendriks said, per Strauss. "We can take their clubhouse because their clubhouse is way nicer than ours."

The All-Star reliever is currently under club control through the 2020 season. At that point, the Athletics could have the complex all to themselves.

