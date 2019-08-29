Who Should Conor McGregor Face in His UFC Return?

0 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

Will the real Conor McGregor please stand up?

The Irishman built his brand—and supplemented his finances—by blending a combative personality with a caustic fighting style that reenergized mixed martial arts following the flameout of Ronda Rousey.

He vaporized Jose Aldo in 13 seconds atop the UFC 194 show in Las Vegas, broke pay-per-view records amid a classic two-bout series with Nate Diaz and then routed Eddie Alvarez to become, albeit briefly, the promotion's first simultaneous two-division titleholder (featherweight and lightweight).

And all that before an extravagant boxing dalliance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. that crossed over into the mainstream, thanks in no small measure to McGregor's villainous charisma and media chops.

But these days, it's not quite so certain what the "notorious" label conveys.

McGregor's post-Mayweather return to the MMA world resulted in a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, which has been followed by a tumultuous 10 months wherein he's, among other things, been sued, arrested and announced what turned out to be a short-lived retirement.

A recent ESPN interview heralded the metamorphosis of combat sports' clickbait king, with McGregor suggesting to Ariel Helwani he's a changed man—particularly as far as his out-of-cage conduct is concerned—and willing to prove it with a return to the octagonal elite.

"That's not the attitude or the behavior of a leader, of a martial artist, of a champion," he said, referring to a recently surfaced video of a bar fracas from earlier this year. "I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the game and fight for redemption, retribution and respect—the things that have made me the man I am, and that's what I will do."

He rattled off a stream-of-consciousness list of possible dance partners for a would-be return to the cage later this year. And toward that athletic end, we compiled our picks for the half-dozen who make the most (or the least) sense from both a competitive and consumer-friendly standpoint.

Take a look to see how our collection jibes with yours.