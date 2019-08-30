Don't Lose Hope: These NBA Standouts Started Slow and Turned It Around

1 of 5

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry's career trajectory is the road never traveled.

The Memphis Grizzlies used the 24th pick to get him in the 2006 draft, then they shipped him to the Houston Rockets less than three years later. The Rockets coaxed better numbers out of him, but they also sent him packing three-plus years after he arrived.

He had developed a reputation for not playing well with others—"Me and authority didn't get along," Lowry told ESPN's Jordan Brenner—and didn't have the production to justify the trouble. When he headed north of the border in 2012, he brought along career marks of 10.4 points and 4.8 assists per game on 42.0/33.0/78.3 shooting.

Neither he nor the Toronto Raptors were sure about the other. As he wrote for The Players' Tribune, "I figured I'd do my thing and show my talents, but in two years I would become a free agent and I'd be gone."

The Raptors, meanwhile, nearly sent him to the New York Knicks in 2013 before New York bailed at the last minute.

But Lowry and the Raptors became the Association's surprise success story. They entrusted him with a starting gig and later the keys to the franchise, and he responded with on-court leadership and stat-sheet awesomeness. Since joining Toronto, he ranks among the NBA's top 20 in points (8,623, 20th), assists (3,506, eighth), three-pointers (1,223, seventh), steals (746, 11th) and win shares (62.9, 11th).

He made his All-Star debut in his ninth NBA season (2014-15), and he hasn't been left out of the festivities since.