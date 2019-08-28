Model Kate Bock Injured During Rafting Accident with Cavs' Kevin Love

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Kate Bock required staples in her head after going overboard while rafting with boyfriend Kevin Love.

Bock provided an update on Instagram on Wednesday, showing off a bloody hat and sharing a video after receiving treatment for her injury. Love also posted a sequence of photos documenting himself and Bock falling out of the raft as they were vacationing in Montana.

"Wish I had the video for you—this was a hell of a sequence," the Cleveland Cavaliers star wrote. "Not enough weight and the rapids will toss you."

