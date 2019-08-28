Rob Gronkowski Dreams of Doing 'One Crazy Match' with WWE

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2019

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds a news conference announcing his advocacy for CBD and becoming an investor in Abacus Health Products, the maker of CBDMEDIC, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said during a press conference Tuesday that he is interested in wrestling for WWE at some point.

According to Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports, Gronk said that while being a full-time wrestler doesn't necessarily interest him, he would love to take part in a one-off match:

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Mojo Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

There has long been speculation about Gronkowski joining WWE after retiring from football, and that path is now clear, as Gronk retired at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    SmackDown Fallout: Ali and Buddy Murphy's Stocks Rising

    WWE logo
    WWE

    SmackDown Fallout: Ali and Buddy Murphy's Stocks Rising

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading WWE SmackDown

    👶 Orton reads letter from Kofi's son 🗣️ Miz challenges Nakamura 👉 Full recap in app

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Grading WWE SmackDown

    👶 Orton reads letter from Kofi's son 🗣️ Miz challenges Nakamura 👉 Full recap in app

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    - Stone Cold on Raw at MSG - Street Profits debut? - Backstage Raw notes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    - Stone Cold on Raw at MSG - Street Profits debut? - Backstage Raw notes

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Kingston to Face the Orton at Clash of Champions

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Kingston to Face the Orton at Clash of Champions

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report