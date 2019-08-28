Video: UFC Star BJ Penn Involved in Fight with Man in Hawaii Bar

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC superstar BJ Penn was shown on video punching a man while on top of him Tuesday at the Lava Shack bar in Pahoa, Hawaii.

TMZ Sports reported local police responded to the scene, but Penn was not arrested and no police record of the fight is currently available. TMZ obtained video of the fight:

In June, TMZ Sports posted video of Penn in a fight with a bouncer at the Club Femme Nu strip club in Honolulu. He was not arrested or charged.

The 40-year-old Hawaii native is a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion. He owns a 16-13-2 career record after seven consecutive losses. His last win came against Matt Hughes in November 2010.

UFC president Dana White said in July that Penn would likely return to the Octagon in September to face Nik Lentz as part of the UFC 242 card in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

"'Cause he terrorized me for freaking a week and wouldn't stop texting me for three days straight," White told reporters. "Talked me into it. We have a deal now—win, lose or draw, this is B.J. Penn's last fight."

It's unclear whether the fights in Hawaii could threaten his final UFC fight contract.