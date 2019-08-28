Steve Kerr Praises Andrew Bogut, Open to Center Returning to Warriors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 19: Andrew Bogut #12 talks to Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 19, 2016 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday he'd welcome center Andrew Bogut back to the Dubs for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Kerr, an assistant coach with Team USA for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, was on the sideline as Bogut helped Australia upset the Americans in an exhibition game Saturday.

"He is one of the best passing big men who has ever lived," Kerr told the Daily Telegraph. "What he did for the Boomers in that win against Team USA didn't surprise me. Andrew just seems rejuvenated to me. From a few years ago to now, he is playing better than he has in years."

The 2016 NBA Coach of the Year added: "But yeah, (Bogut returning to the Warriors) is something that I'd be into again."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Teenagers Only See a Hero in LeBron 👑

    James has plenty of adult critics, but young hoop stars adore the King

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teenagers Only See a Hero in LeBron 👑

    James has plenty of adult critics, but young hoop stars adore the King

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for Jamal Crawford

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Landing Spots for Jamal Crawford

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr 'Would Be Into' Bogut Returning to Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr 'Would Be Into' Bogut Returning to Warriors

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    NBA 2K20 Player Ratings: Where Warriors Rank Just Before Game's Release

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    NBA 2K20 Player Ratings: Where Warriors Rank Just Before Game's Release

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo