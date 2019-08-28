Steve Kerr Praises Andrew Bogut, Open to Center Returning to Warriors

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday he'd welcome center Andrew Bogut back to the Dubs for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Kerr, an assistant coach with Team USA for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, was on the sideline as Bogut helped Australia upset the Americans in an exhibition game Saturday.

"He is one of the best passing big men who has ever lived," Kerr told the Daily Telegraph. "What he did for the Boomers in that win against Team USA didn't surprise me. Andrew just seems rejuvenated to me. From a few years ago to now, he is playing better than he has in years."

The 2016 NBA Coach of the Year added: "But yeah, (Bogut returning to the Warriors) is something that I'd be into again."

