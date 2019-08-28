Timo Werner Talks Possible Overseas Transfer, Robert Lewandowski Admiration

Jens Meyer/Associated Press

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has said he would be open to a transfer abroad in the future after agreeing an extension with the Bundesliga side.

The Germany striker has been linked with a move away from Leipzig in recent months, with his previous contract poised to expire at the end of the current campaign. However, he recently agreed fresh terms until 2023 in a huge boost to Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Speaking to Sport Buzzer (h/t Peter Lynch of Goal), Werner said he's committed to Leipzig, but wouldn't rule out a switch overseas further down the line.

"I don't exclude anything [regarding a move abroad in the future]," he said. "...I am and remain a player of RB Leipzig."

Per Lynch, a number of European football's biggest clubs have been credited with an interest in Werner, including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are also said to be admirers of the striker.

News that an extension had been struck came on Saturday ahead of Leipzig's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Per BT Sport, Werner capped off a memorable day with the opening goal:

With his searing speed and composed finishing ability, Werner has developed into one of the best centre-forwards in Germany, so it's not a shock to see high-profile clubs linked to the 23-year-old.

After sorting his future for the time being, the next challenge for Werner will be taking his game on to the next level. In the same interview, the German cited Bayern's Robert Lewandowski as someone he would like to emulate:

"I want and have to improve. At the age of 22, 23 he [Lewandowski] was not as far as he is now. Robert is a fantastic player. And he always stayed hungry.

"If he scores three goals after 85 minutes he doesn't then stop to receive the adulation. He goes on and wants to score a fourth. This type of attitude is one-of-a-kind and it's what I want to be like."

Per WhoScored.com, while Werner has been the Bayern star's biggest competitor in the Bundesliga goalscoring stakes in recent years, there's still a significant gap between the duo:

Lewandowski has enjoyed an exceptional start to the season. A hat-trick in Sunday's 3-0 win over Schalke took the 31-year-old to five goals in two games in the German top flight:

Werner is not the same kind of player as the Bayern No. 9 and scores different kinds of goals. However, if he is to be as productive as the Poland star one day, he needs to refine his decision-making and ruthlessness when chances do come his way.

With two strikes in his first two games of the season, Werner has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign. Alongside Dortmund, Leipzig are expected to be one of Bayern's major challengers for the title, and Werner will be a key part of that effort.