Report: Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan Loan Transfer from Manchester United 'Done'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly on the verge of completing his loan transfer from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

As relayed by B/R Football, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano said a deal has been agreed for the Chile international:

On Instagram, Romano said Sanchez will move to the Nerazzurri on loan for the 2019-20 season, with Inter to pay €5 million (£4.5 million) of the player's huge €12 million (£10.8 million) annual salary. The player will reportedly head to Milan on Wednesday to put pen to paper on his contract as "the deal is done."

Gabriele Marcotti of ESPN also shared a report from Sky in Italy that said the transfer will go ahead:

Per Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports), the Serie A side will shell out around £11 million in total to take the former Arsenal and Barcelona man for the campaign.

Sanchez appears set to be the second player to make the move from Old Trafford to the San Siro in the current window, as Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from the Red Devils for a fee of £74 million.

Should the switch go ahead, it will bring an end to a torrid spell in Manchester for Sanchez, as he's regressed an extraordinary amount since joining United from Arsenal in January 2018.

Formerly one of the standout forwards in the Premier League, Sanchez has only managed to net three goals in the top flight for the Red Devils. Regardless of whether he played under former boss Jose Mourinho or current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has been a shadow of the footballer he was in north London and Catalonia.

United will be happy to get some of Sanchez's wages off their bill, although the decision to let the Chilean and Lukaku move on leaves them short of attacking options, per football journalist Sam Pilger:

The 30-year-old will hope a move away from United will help rekindle the spark that made him a wonderful player during his time with Arsenal.

Italian football journalist David Amoyal noted that Inter manager Antonio Conte has wanted to sign Sanchez and Lukaku in the past:

Having a manager like Conte working with him every day will no doubt help the forward. The Italian is rated as one of the best coaches in the game, and the intense brand of football he likes his teams to play would be ideal for Sanchez if he's performing well.

Lukaku looks hungry to make the most of a fresh start at Inter, as he netted on his debut on Monday in a 4-0 win over Lecce. After what has surely been the most challenging spell in an otherwise illustrious career for Sanchez, he is surely relishing the opportunity to do the same.