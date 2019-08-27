Victor Valdes Jokes He Could Be 'Fired' for Discussing Barcelona, Neymar Rumours

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Victor Valdes has joked he may be "fired" for talking about the continued speculation linking the club with a move for Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been the subject of incessant speculation over the course of the summer, with the Blaugrana rumoured to be interested in bringing back the man they sold for a world-record fee in the summer of 2017.

Valdes returned to Barcelona recently to take over as the head coach of the Juvenil A team and was asked about what he thought of the transfer talk, per Football Espana:

"What can I say about Neymar? I was only with him for a year but it was a highlight for me. That is something that I remember. What am I going to tell you about Neymar? Well, you all know him as a player and he was involved in the Champions League that we won and he was a great player for the team.

"But I do not have to comment on those issues and you will have to ask someone else, because this has put me in an uncompromising position and I could get fired. My hope is to continue here at the club!"

Valdes won six La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as three UEFA Champions League prizes. He left the club in the summer of 2014, a year on from Neymar's arrival from Santos.

Neymar went on to win two top-flight titles and the Champions League before he made the shock move to PSG. There's been heavy speculation that his time in the French capital might be coming to an end, though, with reports from France suggesting they are ready to agree to a sale with Barcelona:

A Twitter post from The Spanish Football Podcast said that, according to Sport, the two clubs have yet to agree on a deal for Neymar:

So far, 2019 has been a year to forget for Neymar. The forward suffered an injury in February that ruled him out of PSG's run-in—including the dramatic loss to Manchester United in the Champions League—before a fresh problem saw him sit out the Copa America, which Brazil won on home soil.

Neymar also returned to PSG's pre-season training late, and some of the club's supporters made their dissatisfaction with him clear in the form of banners.

Even so, if the deal were to go ahead, then Barcelona supporters would be right to be excited. Sid Lowe of the Guardian commented on how talented the player is:

The deadline for Barcelona to get the deal done is September 2, and it looks likely the speculation will continue up until Monday.

The Blaugrana have already spent big to improve their attacking options in recent weeks, bringing in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The France international got off the mark for his new side on Sunday, netting twice in a 5-2 win against Real Betis.