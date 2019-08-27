Harry Kane: It Will Be 'Hard Work' for Tottenham to Keep Up with Liverpool, City

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said it will be "hard work" for his team to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title this term.

Kane was part of the Spurs side that suffered a shock loss at home to Newcastle United on Saturday. The defeat means that they are already five points behind leaders Liverpool after just three games of the 2019-20 season.

Given City have won the previous two Premier League campaigns with 100- and 98-point totals, the margin for error is tiny for those sides who have ambitions of pushing for the top spot. With that in mind, Kane thinks Tottenham will have their work cut out to keep pace with last season's top two, per Dan Sansom of Sky Sports:

"It is still going to take a lot of hard work. As you're seeing from Manchester City and Liverpool there is no letting up from them.

"I said before the start of the season that if we could put a run together, get that momentum, maybe winning for two to three months on the spin without dropping any points, then that's what it's going to take.

"I knew we had to keep up with them, make sure we win, especially at home. It is disappointing that we haven't done that in only our second home game."

For Spurs, it was an afternoon to forget. Joelinton's first-half goal gave Steve Bruce's side the lead, and in response, Tottenham lacked the intensity and creativity required to get back into the game. Mauricio Pochettino's team lost 1-0.

While Tottenham made it to the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the previous campaign, they've struggled for consistency in the Premier League for a while, as The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke relayed:

Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard said he was confused by some of the choices Pochettino made in terms of the team selection:

Kane also conceded he was left bemused by the decision not to award a penalty when Jamaal Lascelles appeared to have fouled him in the latter stages of the game. Referee Mike Dean didn't point to the spot, and the video assistant referee did not overturn the call.

"It is hard to understand how it hasn't been given," Kane said. "Just like when a keeper comes out, uses his arms and trips you up—it's a penalty."

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted that issues with the system have been common early in the campaign:

For Tottenham, a huge test comes next, as they travel to the home of bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday. The Gunners will also be looking to bounce back after a disappointing week, as Liverpool beat them 3-1 in their previous league outing.

Kane has an excellent record in the fixture, having netted nine times in total in the north London derby. After some early-season struggles, Tottenham could need a big performance from their star striker to get over the line on Sunday.