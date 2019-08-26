Redskins Trade Rumors: WR Josh Doctson Could Be Dealt Before Season

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Josh Doctson led all Washington wide receivers in yards last year, but his roster spot is reportedly in jeopardy.

Ben Standig of The Athletic projected the NFC East team's 53-man roster and suggested the TCU product's time in Washington may "have run its course." He reported Washington no longer has faith in Doctson and prefers to trade him before its Sept. 8 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Trading Doctson is the primary option rather than releasing him since his 2019 contract is guaranteed, though the return probably is no more than a fifth or sixth-round pick," Standig wrote.

