Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for Title Set for WWE Clash of Champions 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will fight alongside one another and then against each other at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

Strowman and Rollins will first defend the Raw tag team titles, which they took from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson last week on Raw. Then Rollins will put the Universal Championship on the line in a singles match against Strowman after accepting a challenge from The Monster Among Men on Monday:

