Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin to Miss 2019 Season; Was Suspended 1st 4 Games

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 27: Kevin Austin #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball in the 1st half against the Navy Midshipmen at SDCCU Stadium on October 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Kent Horner/Getty Images

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin will miss the entire 2019 season, according to Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister.

Bryan Driskell of Blue & Gold Illustrated reported Austin would already serve "an unofficial suspension for a violation of team rules" that ruled him out for the first four games.

Austin made four appearances as a freshman in 2018, catching five passes for 90 yards.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

