Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin to Miss 2019 Season; Was Suspended 1st 4 Games

Kent Horner/Getty Images

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin will miss the entire 2019 season, according to Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister.

Bryan Driskell of Blue & Gold Illustrated reported Austin would already serve "an unofficial suspension for a violation of team rules" that ruled him out for the first four games.

Austin made four appearances as a freshman in 2018, catching five passes for 90 yards.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.