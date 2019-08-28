Each MLB Team's Player Most Likely to Be Traded in 2019-20 Offseason

6 of 6

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Mike Leake

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be an interesting team to watch this winter, as they're neither good enough to deal prospects nor bad enough to break up a roster that has few players controlled beyond 2020.

If they make any trades at all, they may be geared toward clearing payroll and maybe adding some depth. Which is where a Mike Leake trade might come into play.

Leake has flopped with a 6.59 ERA since the D-backs nabbed him from the Mariners on deadline day. The bright side is that Arizona is only on the hook to pay or pass on $3 million out of his $15 million salary for 2020. A team in need of a low-risk innings-eater might gladly take that on.

Colorado Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon

The Rockies are yet another NL West team that will exist in a sort of in-between state this winter. But in light of how far they've fallen since June 30, they may be more amendable to drastic action.

Such as trading Charlie Blackmon. The Rockies were at least willing to listen to offers for him in July, according to Morosi, and it would be wise for them to take the same position this winter.

Blackmon is a four-time All-Star, but he's also 33 and owed $43 million over the next two seasons. Any trade that resulted in that much money saved and talent gained would make it that much easier for the Rockies to patch their many holes.

Los Angeles Dodgers: SS Jeter Downs

With Hyun-Jin Ryu, Rich Hill, Russell Martin and David Freese due to come off their books, the Los Angeles Dodgers will have the needs and the resources to focus on free agency this winter.

And yet it wouldn't necessarily be unlike them to make noise on the trade market anyway. They probably have more prospects than they need, after all, and quite a few would seem to be expendable.

Perhaps none more so than Downs. He's broken out with an .877 OPS and 21 homers in the minors this year, but he's still looking up at Corey Seager and Gavin Lux. It's not hard to see him moving in a deal for a pitcher.

San Diego Padres: INF Xavier Edwards

After spending big on Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer and making homegrown stars out of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hunter Renfroe, all the San Diego Padres need now is more pitching.

If their involvement with Corey Kluber (here) and Syndergaard (here) is any indication, they're willing to subtract from their ample prospect depth for an ace. Perhaps they'll actually do so this winter.

Even still, they might prefer to bypass the cream of their prospect crop and settle on a guy like Xavier Edwards as a centerpiece. He may be blocked by Machado, Tatis and Luis Urias in San Diego, but he's nonetheless a .326 hitter in the minors who ranks as MLB.com's No. 75 prospect.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija

The San Francisco Giants had their chance to cash in Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith, but it passed them by and won't be coming around again. Both left-handers are free agents this winter.

The Giants might finally take a hint that they need to start a full-on rebuild, of which the first step would be freeing their payroll from some of its many exorbitant salaries.

A trade of Jeff Samardzija might be San Francisco's most practical maneuver. He was an albatross as recently as last year, but he's since recovered with a 3.38 ERA this season. That will make it easier for the Giants to shed his $19.8 million salary for 2020.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.