Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood Reportedly Traded to Reds in Blockbuster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are parting ways with Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers agreed to ship outfielders Puig and Kemp, along with pitcher Alex Wood, to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in exchange for pitcher Homer Bailey and other assets:

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers are receiving pitcher Josiah Gray and infielder Jeter Downs, though the team's motivations are likely directed elsewhere:

Puig is the most intriguing player in the move. His name has circulated the rumor mill as a possible trade candidate for the past couple of seasons, but buzz seemingly died down last year as the Dodgers made their second straight run to the World Series thanks, in part, to his quality work at the plate.

However, that changed in early December when the Los Angeles Times' Dylan Hernandez reported Puig was "disgruntled by how he was limited to playing against right-handers" and is now "described as distrustful of management and open to playing for another team."

Appearing in 125 games last season, Puig hit .267/.327/.494, including a lowly .209 versus left-handed pitching, with 23 home runs and 63 RBI.

He also tied a career high with 15 stolen bases, while his six defensive runs saved ranked fourth among right fielders behind Mookie Betts, Mitch Haniger and Kole Calhoun, according to FanGraphs.

Even if Puig doesn't produce up to those standards with the Reds, it's a fairly low-risk move. And in the event Puig exceeds expectations, the Reds could have the inside track on inking Puig to a long-term deal as he gets set to enter the prime of his career at 28 years old.

