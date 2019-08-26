Omega Rips Moxley, Peyton Royce-Shawn Spears Wedding and Sasha vs. Nattie Set

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Kenny Omega Rips into Jon Moxley After All Out Match Canceled

Jon Moxley's bout with MRSA could not have come at a worse possible time. AEW is preparing for this month's All Out pay-per-view, and the match between Moxley and Kenny Omega is arguably even more hyped than the Chris Jericho-Hangman Page championship bout.

Attacking Omega served as Moxley's AEW debut after months of speculation about his next move after his WWE departure. Now the blow-off of that feud will either never be resolved or will have to wait for the AEW debut on TNT.

Suffice it to say Omega isn't happy. Omega cut a nearly four-minute promo on Moxley in the latest Being the Elite episode:

Speaking strictly in kayfabe, it's not hard to see Omega's point of view. Moxley has been globetrotting for months checking off his wrestling bucket list before going full-time with AEW when the weekly television begins. Moxley's work schedule ultimately put him in risk of something catastrophic like this happening.

Back in the real world, of course, we know how these things work. AEW agreed to allow Mox to have his run of the indies and Japan over the summer, which were likely non-negotiable from his standpoint. He left WWE over creative differences and probably wouldn't have signed with AEW had they wanted him to not compete in events like the G1.

The timing of it all is just a shame, but hopefully, we'll get to see them continue their feud on weekly TV.

Peyton Royce, Shawn Spears Get Married

One half of the Iiconics is officially off the market.

Peyton Royce and AEW star Shawn Spears tied the knot over the weekend:

Royce and Spears have been dating since the latter's time in NXT as Tye Dillinger.

Sasha Banks to Return to Ring Monday on Raw

WWE announced Sasha Banks will finally make her return to the ring after a five-month absence, taking on Natalya on Monday's Raw.

Banks is also set to address the WWE Universe, where it's expected she'll talk about her hiatus and heel turn—much of which has left Natalya battered heading into their matchup. It's unclear how WWE will explain Natalya going from seriously injured and in a sling one week to facing off in a match the next.

It's also equally possible this match never takes place and Banks again takes out Natalya to further cement herself as the biggest heel in the women's division.