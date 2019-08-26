Tony Schiavone Signs Multi-Year AEW Contract; Will Join TV Broadcast Team

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Monday veteran announcer Tony Schiavone will join their announcing team for their upcoming weekly show on TNT.

"Tony 'The Silver Tongue' Schiavone was the lead voice of pro wrestling at a time when it was dominating the globe," AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes said. "It's a pleasure to have him join AEW as a senior producer and member of the broadcast team. It doesn't hurt that he's a UGA fan either. I think Tony is one of the most underrated lead men with the narrative of pro wrestling there's ever been. I'm thrilled to get into the studio with him. Let's welcome Tony to All Elite Wrestling."

The announcement says Schiavone will join a broadcast team that also includes Jim Ross and Excalibur. That brings together the two most prominent voices in wrestling during the Monday Night Wars era. Schiavone was the play-by-play voice of WCW during the period, while Ross lent his southern drawl to WWE's Attitude Era.

