Report: Manchester United Expect Luke Shaw to Miss a Month with Hamstring Injury

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United expect left-back Luke Shaw to be ruled out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The England international was forced off after 34 minutes of the Premier League clash, and "scans have shown the injury is more serious than first thought," according to TalkSport.

Ashley Young replaced Shaw on Saturday and is the most likely player to deputise for the 24-year-old.

