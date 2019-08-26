Report: Manchester United Expect Luke Shaw to Miss a Month with Hamstring Injury

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Luke Shaw of Manchester United leaves the game with an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on August 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United expect left-back Luke Shaw to be ruled out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The England international was forced off after 34 minutes of the Premier League clash, and "scans have shown the injury is more serious than first thought," according to TalkSport.

Ashley Young replaced Shaw on Saturday and is the most likely player to deputise for the 24-year-old.

       

