Patriots' Patrick Chung Pleads Not Guilty on Cocaine Possession

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 17: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans during week two of the preseason at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Patriots defeated the Titans 22-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty on cocaine possession charges Monday in New Hampshire.

Chung was charged with felony cocaine possession earlier this month after a June incident at his home. While he was not arrested at the time, an investigation gave police probable cause to charge Chung with a crime.

The Patriots have said they are not commenting on the case while it is an active legal matter. Chung remains a member of the team's active roster.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

