Patriots' Patrick Chung Pleads Not Guilty on Cocaine Possession

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty on cocaine possession charges Monday in New Hampshire.

Chung was charged with felony cocaine possession earlier this month after a June incident at his home. While he was not arrested at the time, an investigation gave police probable cause to charge Chung with a crime.

The Patriots have said they are not commenting on the case while it is an active legal matter. Chung remains a member of the team's active roster.

