Barcelona Issue Apology to Real Betis for Tweet Posted After 5-2 La Liga Victory

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have apologised to Real Betis for a tweet posted after their match in La Liga on Sunday.

The Spanish champions won 5-2 at the Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana's official Twitter account posted an image of former Betis player Junior holding five fingers up. The 23-year-old joined Barca from the Seville club in August, but he did not feature in Sunday's game.

According to Adam Payne of the Mirror, fans from both teams were unhappy about the "disrespectful" tweet, prompting Barca to make their apology:

Per Payne, one Barca fan tweeted: "Show some respect to our opponents. We are Barca. This isn't funny at all. I'm sure Junior also won't appreciate it."

The Catalan side gained their first La Liga win of the season after a shock 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on the opening day.

Antoine Griezmann grabbed a brace, with Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal getting their names on the scoresheet in the second half.

Barca are ninth during the early stages of the competition, but they will expect to resume business as usual as they fight for top spot in the weeks ahead.