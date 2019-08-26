Carli Lloyd: Viral Video of FG Kick Could Be a 'Pioneering Moment for Women'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

Baltimore Ravens' Sam Koch holds the ball for United States soccer player Carli Lloyd as she attempts to kick a field goal after the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens held a joint NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Carli Lloyd is a two-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest players in the history of women's soccer, so it was no surprise that she booted through a few field goals when she attended a Philadelphia Eagles practice.

But when she made a 55-yarder, people took notice, and the moment went viral. 

Lloyd told Peter King of Pro Football Talk that she was surprised by the reaction, but felt it could be an important moment for women in sports:

"The texts, the videos, everything going viral. I had no idea. It was insane. It still is insane. I could not believe the attention on social media. I just had a conversation with Randy [Brown], actually. The coaches and his GM, they all saw the video. They were like, 'What is she doing next week?' I'm laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

