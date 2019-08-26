Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez Can Leave United for 'Good Enough' Offer

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Alexis Sanchez will only leave the club this summer if an offer arrives that both the Red Devils and the forward deem "good enough."

Per Joe Krishnan of the Evening Standard, Solskjaer also called the Chile legend a quality player: "Alexis is a quality player. We don't have loads of options. If there is an offer that's good enough for the club and him maybe he will go, but if not then he's still our player and he's a quality player."

The former Barcelona and Arsenal star has been a giant flop for the Red Devils since arriving in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He has scored just three Premier League goals in a season and a half.

Gary Neville urged his old club to sell him:

The stats of his time at Old Trafford so far paint an ugly picture:

According to Krishnan, Inter Milan are interested in the 30-year-old and are hoping to land him on a loan deal that includes a permanent option. Serie A sides can register new players until 2 September.

United already sold Romelu Lukaku to the Italians, however, leaving them short of senior attacking options. Sky's Gabriele Marcotti isn't sure whether the team could cope with another sale given they no longer have the ability to bring in a replacement:

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been Solskjaer's preferred choices in attack so far this season, with rising star Mason Greenwood expected to seize a bigger role over the campaign. The three have a limited amount of experience, however, which is where having Sanchez comes in handy.

He was not in the squad for the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend, a match in which United's attackers struggled as a unit.

Here are the goals from that contest:

The Red Devils have collected four points from their first three matches, but their level of play has gone backwards. The 4-0 win over Chelsea to start the season was promising, but Wolverhampton Wanderers more than held their own in a Week 2 draw before Saturday's debacle at Old Trafford.

United will visit Southampton in Week 4, their final match before the international break and the transfer deadline in Serie A.