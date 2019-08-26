College Football Rankings 2019: Predictions for Week 1 NCAA Standings

Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 24: Lamical Perine #2 of the Florida Gators celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second half against the Miami Hurricanes in the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Florida Gators avoided an early fall down the AP Top 25 by knocking off the Miami Hurricanes Saturday. 

Dan Mullen's program began the 2019 season at No. 8, and it is likely to remain there until the first full set of games is played in Week 1. 

The Week 0 rivalry clash was far from the toughest test the Gators face, as three ranked opponents, including No. 3 Georgia, are on their SEC schedule. 

Even if the Gators lost to Miami, they would have had plenty of opportunities to rise up the Top 25, but a win secured their spot in the upper echelon of the rankings. 

                

Predictions for Week 1 AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU 

7. Michigan

8. Florida (1-0) 

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington 

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

                 

Florida is worthy of staying in the top 10 because it won its opener, but the unconvincing fashion in which it was achieved should prevent it from leaping above its current position.

The Gators had four turnovers and needed a fourth-quarter touchdown scamper from Feleipe Franks to fend off the unranked Hurricanes. 

John Raoux/Associated Press

Depending on Week 1 results, the Gators could move in either direction next week since they have a bye week before taking on UT-Martin at home September 7.

Upward movement is unexpected with five of the top seven teams playing at home, No. 2 Alabama taking on Duke at a neutral site and Georgia heading to Vanderbilt. 

Unless one of those programs unexpectedly slips up, Florida's ceiling before Week 2 is where it currently stands. 

Florida's floor at the moment is No. 10 because there is a chance the victor of the Oregon-Auburn game surges up the Top 25. 

A dominant performance against a ranked foe by either the Ducks or Tigers could convince voters to put them over the Gators. 

The Pac-12 versus SEC showdown at AT&T Stadium is the lone meeting of Top 25 teams in Week 1. That means the rankings could remain close to the same after Labor Day weekend. 

A year ago, ranked squads went 16-1 against lesser opponents, while the lower-ranked sides in Top 25 games were 3-1. 

But the turnover could be limited after Week 1 given the disparity in opposition. If that is the case, we may have to wait a few weeks for a shakeup. 

                     

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

