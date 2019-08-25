Antoine Griezmann Scores Twice in Barcelona's 5-2 La Liga Win over Real Betis

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona celebrates their team's second goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona got off the mark in the 2019/20 La Liga season after beating Real Betis 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Sunday.  

Two goals and an assist from Antoine Griezmann were enough for the champions to get in the win column, even without the services of injured duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal were also on the scoresheet, while Nabil Fekir and Loren found the net for Betis.

Winning emphatically made up for Barca opening the season losing 1-0 away to Athletic Bilbao last time out.

          

What's Next?

Barca are away to Osasuna on Saturday, August 31, while Betis will host Leganes on the same day.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Griezmann Golazo with the Confetti Throw 🎊

    Grizi brings another iconic celebration to Barca 🎥

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Griezmann Golazo with the Confetti Throw 🎊

    Grizi brings another iconic celebration to Barca 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Choupo's Ridiculous Goal 😤

    Sick turn and finish for PSG opener

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Choupo's Ridiculous Goal 😤

    Sick turn and finish for PSG opener

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Griezmann's First Barcelona Goal 🤙

    Grizi gets Barca back level vs. Real Betis 🎥 (US only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann's First Barcelona Goal 🤙

    Grizi gets Barca back level vs. Real Betis 🎥 (US only)

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Fekir Stuns Barcelona Early at Camp Nou 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fekir Stuns Barcelona Early at Camp Nou 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA