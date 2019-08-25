Antoine Griezmann Scores Twice in Barcelona's 5-2 La Liga Win over Real Betis

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona got off the mark in the 2019/20 La Liga season after beating Real Betis 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Two goals and an assist from Antoine Griezmann were enough for the champions to get in the win column, even without the services of injured duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal were also on the scoresheet, while Nabil Fekir and Loren found the net for Betis.

Winning emphatically made up for Barca opening the season losing 1-0 away to Athletic Bilbao last time out.

What's Next?

Barca are away to Osasuna on Saturday, August 31, while Betis will host Leganes on the same day.

