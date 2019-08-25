David Luiz Reveals Convo with Mohamed Salah During Arsenal's Loss to Liverpool

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and David Luiz of Arsenal talk after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal defender David Luiz has said Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah told him the penalty that was awarded during the Reds' 3-1 win on Saturday was a soft one to give.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Mirror's Alex Milne), Luiz said Salah agreed with him when he believed the light tug on the shirt that led to the call was not enough to award the spot-kick: "I think the second goal, the penalty, killed the game. If I pull your shirt or put my hand on your shirt, it's totally different—the power is different. VAR is difficult for them; they cannot see the power. It depends on the interpretation. I spoke with Momo. He said, 'I didn't feel that.'"

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

