David Luiz Reveals Convo with Mohamed Salah During Arsenal's Loss to Liverpool

Arsenal defender David Luiz has said Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah told him the penalty that was awarded during the Reds' 3-1 win on Saturday was a soft one to give.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Mirror's Alex Milne), Luiz said Salah agreed with him when he believed the light tug on the shirt that led to the call was not enough to award the spot-kick: "I think the second goal, the penalty, killed the game. If I pull your shirt or put my hand on your shirt, it's totally different—the power is different. VAR is difficult for them; they cannot see the power. It depends on the interpretation. I spoke with Momo. He said, 'I didn't feel that.'"

