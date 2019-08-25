Little League World Series 2019: Championship TV Coverage and Top Players

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Sixteen teams came to Williamsport, Pa., with one goal in mind—winning the Little League World Series championship.

Now, at the end of the tournament, only two teams can end the LLWS with a celebration.

On Sunday, Willemstad, Curacao and River Ridge, Louisiana will face off in the final game of the Little League World Series. Each team won their respective region's title with victories on Saturday and now have the opportunity to play in the biggest game of the tournament.

Here's a look at what you need to know for Sunday's game, including a breakdown of each of the two teams playing for the Little League World Series championship (with stats courtesy of GameChanger).

Championship Game Information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Championship Teams

International: Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean Region)

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Top Hitters

Curley Martha: 9-for-16, 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 8 R

Jurdrick Profar: 7-for-16, 2 2B, RBI, 8 R

Shendrion Martinus: 6-for-16, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R

Nathan Castillo: 5-for-15, 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R

Top Pitchers

Jurdrick Profar: 3 G, 2 GS, 1-0, SV, 9.1 IP, 7 H, 1.93 ERA, 4 BB, 12 K

Curley Martha: 4 G, 2-1, SV, 8.2 IP, 6 H, 1.39 ERA, 6 BB, 12 K

Shendrion Martinus: 3 GS, 1-0, 8.1 IP, 2 H, 2.16 ERA, 7 BB, 5 K

Keven Rosina: 1 GS, 1-0, 6 IP, 3 H, 0.00 ERA, 1 BB, 7 K

Tournament History

Curacao has only made the Little League World Series championship game twice. It won it all in 2004, then returned to the title game in 2005, when it lost to Hawaii.

How They Got Here

Curacao opened the tournament with an 11-0 victory over Australia, but things didn't go as well in its next game. It lost to South Korea 4-0, moving to the losers' side of the international bracket from there.

However, that was when Curacao got on a roll. it recorded an 8-1 win over Canada and a 9-2 victory against Venezuela, which set up a rematch against South Korea. That time, Curacao pulled out a 5-3 win, which advanced it to the international title game.

On Saturday, Curacao faced its most challenging opponent in Japan, which won each of its first three games while outscoring its opponents 32-3. But Martha hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning that stretched Curacao's lead to three, and it held on late to secure the victory.

United States: River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest Region)

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Top Hitters

Reece Roussel: 15-for-20, 5 2B, HR, 9 RBI, 7 R

Derek DeLatte: 6-for-17, RBI, 2 R

Marshall Louque: 7-for-20, 5 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 8 R

Gavin Berry: 4-for-13, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R

Top Pitchers

Marshall Louque: 3 GS, 2-1, 9.2 IP, 5 H, 0.00 ERA, 3 BB, 16 K

William Andrade: 4 G, 1 GS, 1-0, 9 IP, 6 H, 0.00 ERA, 3 BB, 5 K

Egan Prather: 3 G, 2 GS, 1-0, 8.1 IP, 5 H, 1.44 ERA, 4 BB, 13 K

Tournament History

Not only has Louisiana never won the Little League World Series championship, but it's never been to the title game. So, this year's team has already made history by winning the United States title and advancing to the tournament's final game.

How They Got Here

Louisiana opened the tournament with a 5-2 loss to Hawaii, which immediately moved it to the losers' side of the United States bracket. However, Louisiana hasn't lost since.

Louisiana beat Oregon, Minnesota, New Jersey and Virginia by a combined score of 27-3. That got Louisiana to the United States title game, where it got a rematch against Hawaii.

In its second game against Hawaii, Louisiana notched a 9-5 victory, keyed by a two-run single from Roussel that was his LLWS-record 15th hit of the tournament. Roussel has had one of the best offensive showings in Little League World Series history, and he'll have one more game to have a chance to add to his historic mark.