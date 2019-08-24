Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: Star's Days 'Numbered' with Texans; HOU Wants WR

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney isn't long for Houston, it appears.

The Athletic's Michael Lombardi appeared on SiriusXM Radio on Saturday and said he believes the Houston Texans will trade the 2014 top overall pick "within the next 24, 48 hours:"

"He doesn't have a contract, so he's gotta sign the tender before they trade him. I think that's almost a fait accompli. He will get traded within the next 24, 48 hours. I would be shocked if he didn't. There's a lot of teams that are after him. The Houston Texans, they want a receiver. They want another receiver to go with [DeAndre] Hopkins.

"So, I think there's teams. I know there's two teams negotiating with Clowney right now, in terms of trying to talk to him about coming to their team because he's gotta sign the tender before [Houston] can trade him. He does have some control of the action, but Clowney's days as a Houston Texan, to me, are numbered."

Clowney was not given a new long-term contract prior to the July 15 deadline to sign players who received the franchise tag. As Lombardi noted, the 26-year-old has yet to sign his franchise tender, worth $16.0 million this season.

Last season, Clowney registered nine sacks and 47 tackles (38 solo) across 15 games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.