Travers Results 2019: Winner, Payouts and Order of Finish from Saratoga

Code of Honor came from behind late to claim victory at the 2019 Travers Stakes in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Code of Honor crossed the finish line first in the 150th running of the Travers Stakes with a time of 2:01.05. Tacitus and Mucho Gusto finished closely behind in second and third, respectively.

Below is a look at the action from the Mid-Summer Derby:

2019 Travers Stakes Results and Payout

1. Code of Honor (Win:$10.80, Place: $5.20, Show: $3.80)

2. Tacitus (Win: N/A, Place: $3.70, Show: $2.80)

3. Mucho Gusto (Win: N/A, Place: N/A, Show: $3.80)

4. Endorsed

Throughout the majority of the 1.25-mile race, it appeared as though it was a two-horse competition between Tacitus and Mucho Gusto.

However, Code of Honor dominated the final quarter-mile to change everything.

It marks the fourth career Travers Stakes victory for trainer Claude R. McGaughey III.

The victory comes just more than three months after Code of Honor placed second at the controversial 2019 Kentucky Derby. Though it came up short at Churchill Downs, a late charge helped Code of Honor take care of business this time around.

It was far from an easy victory for Code of Honor, as it went neck-and-neck-and-neck down the stretch with pre-race favorite Tacitus and Mucho Gusto. The latter two had paced the field for the vast majority of the race, with Tax managing to hang around near the front as well.

In the end, though, it was another near-miss for Tacitus, who had to settle for second. Tacitus and jockey Jose Ortiz finished third at the 2019 Kentucky Derby and second at the 2019 Belmont Stakes.

The race featured a $1.25 million purse.