Report: Cam Newton Expected to Practice Monday After Suffering Foot Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly expected to practice Monday after he suffered a foot injury during Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the plan is for Newton to get "some" reps in Monday's practice "if he continues to progress as positively as team doctors believe he will."

Newton was seen in a walking boot following the game and was diagnosed with a midfoot sprain.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

