Christian McCaffrey Responds to Madden 20 Glitch with Wrong Image of RB

David Banks/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had some fun on Twitter with a glitch in the new Madden NFL 20 video game.

When a fan posted an image from the game of a Panthers player wearing No. 22 who is not McCaffrey, the former Stanford star offered this response:

Madden NFL 20 had to work out some bugs when it was first released, including touchdowns being scored when the football sticks to a player's helmet and onside kicks happening despite the kicker missing the ball.

At least McCaffrey can take comfort in being immortalized forever by being part of a glitch in one of the most popular video game franchises.