Christian McCaffrey Responds to Madden 20 Glitch with Wrong Image of RB

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
David Banks/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had some fun on Twitter with a glitch in the new Madden NFL 20 video game. 

When a fan posted an image from the game of a Panthers player wearing No. 22 who is not McCaffrey, the former Stanford star offered this response:

Madden NFL 20 had to work out some bugs when it was first released, including touchdowns being scored when the football sticks to a player's helmet and onside kicks happening despite the kicker missing the ball.

At least McCaffrey can take comfort in being immortalized forever by being part of a glitch in one of the most popular video game franchises. 

Related

    Report: Dolphins Could Trade Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones, Kiko Alonso

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dolphins Could Trade Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones, Kiko Alonso

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The Player Every Team Should Cut ✂️

    Next stop XFL?

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    The Player Every Team Should Cut ✂️

    Next stop XFL?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam's Injury Reminds Us of His MVP Status

    Carolina has the talent to win a Super Bowl, but it doesn't matter if Cam can't stay healthy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam's Injury Reminds Us of His MVP Status

    Carolina has the talent to win a Super Bowl, but it doesn't matter if Cam can't stay healthy

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Meet the Panthers' 145-Pound Secret Weapon Who Doesn't Know Football

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Meet the Panthers' 145-Pound Secret Weapon Who Doesn't Know Football

    David Newton
    via ESPN.com