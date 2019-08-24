Christian McCaffrey Responds to Madden 20 Glitch with Wrong Image of RB

Christian McCaffrey Responds to Madden 20 Glitch with Wrong Image of RBAugust 24, 2019
David Banks/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had some fun on Twitter with a glitch in the new Madden NFL 20 video game.
When a fan posted an image from the game of a Panthers player wearing No. 22 who is not McCaffrey, the former Stanford star offered this response:
Christian McCaffrey @run__cmc
I don’t wear a hand warmer over my belt cmon Madden 🤦🏼♂️ https://t.co/iG4PeacRnX
Madden NFL 20 had to work out some bugs when it was first released, including touchdowns being scored when the football sticks to a player's helmet and onside kicks happening despite the kicker missing the ball.
At least McCaffrey can take comfort in being immortalized forever by being part of a glitch in one of the most popular video game franchises.
