Marcus Rashford Targeted by Racial Abuse After Missing Penalty vs Crystal Palace

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIAugust 24, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United misses a second half penalty during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on August 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was the target of racial abuse after missing a penalty in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The England international was targeted on Twitter "within seconds" of seeing his spot-kick hit the post as the Red Devils slumped to their first defeat of the season, per Jake Polden at the Mirror.

Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba was racially abused after missing a penalty against Wolverhampton Wanders on Monday. The club issued a statement condemning the racist tweets directed at their midfielder, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was "deeply saddened" by the abuse directed at Pogba in his matchday programme notes for Saturday's fixture, as shared by Simon Stone at BBC Sport:

Manchester United are set to meet with Twitter and Kick It Out in the wake of the abuse directed at Pogba, per BBC Sport.

Twitter said in a statement they will show the "the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK."

Rashford has already called on Twitter to put an end to the abuse:

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has also been targeted this season. He was attacked on social media in the wake of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup loss to Liverpool

Manager Frank Lampard told reporters he was "disgusted" by the incident and said "something needs to be done" to prevent it happening again.

Reading also offered their response after striker Yakou Meite was abused on social media:

England women's manager and former Manchester United defender Phil Neville has called on footballers to "boycott" social media to send a "powerful message" to companies, per BBC Sport.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said Manchester United should leave Twitter after Rashford became the latest player to be targeted:

Manchester United return to action against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

