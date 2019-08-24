NFL Trade Rumors: Laremy Tunsil Offers Turned Down By Dolphins

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 02: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly turned down trade offers for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported Saturday the Dolphins have informed Tunsil's camp there's "no truth" to rumors they are shopping the lineman.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

