NFL Trade Rumors: Laremy Tunsil Offers Turned Down By Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly turned down trade offers for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported Saturday the Dolphins have informed Tunsil's camp there's "no truth" to rumors they are shopping the lineman.

