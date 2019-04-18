Laremy Tunsil's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Dolphins

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) sets to block against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 41-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they exercised the fifth-year option on star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil

The news wasn't met with any surprise:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Saquon's Message to Giants Fans Who Wanted a QB

    "If a ROY doesn’t sway that mindset, I don’t know what will"

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saquon's Message to Giants Fans Who Wanted a QB

    "If a ROY doesn’t sway that mindset, I don’t know what will"

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Top CBs in the Draft

    Matt Miller's scouting reports, grades and ranks for all the top corners in the 2019 class

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Top CBs in the Draft

    Matt Miller's scouting reports, grades and ranks for all the top corners in the 2019 class

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Cardinals Can't and Won't Pass On Kyler Murray

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cardinals Can't and Won't Pass On Kyler Murray

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Best-Kept Secrets of the NFL Draft 🤫

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Best-Kept Secrets of the NFL Draft 🤫

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report