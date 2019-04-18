Laremy Tunsil's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Dolphins

Laremy Tunsil's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by DolphinsApril 18, 2019
The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they exercised the fifth-year option on star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The news wasn't met with any surprise:
Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero
The Dolphins have exercised the fifth year option on Laremy Tunsil. Not a hard decision.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Dolphins announced they officially exercised the fifth-year option on LT Laremy Tunsil, who is now signed through 2020. A no-brainer.
