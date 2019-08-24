Frank Lampard: Chelsea Must Share Goals 'Among the Group' After Eden Hazard Exit

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes there is enough quality in his squad to make up for the production the Blues lost when Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid this summer.

Per Matt Law of the Telegraph, the tactician discussed Hazard's impact on the stat sheet and how Chelsea have struggled to score goals so far this season:

"We will have to find it [the goals] among the group. I know the stats and I know how many goals Eden Hazard was part of in terms of scoring and assisting. So they are facts and ones we have to try to address with work, which means can we score goals from other areas of the pitch? Can we be more clinical up front?

"The challenge is clear for the strikers and the attacking players. Can you be the players to score those goals? Because, I agree, the top teams in the league tend to have players who are scoring regularly, who do win games that are tight, who do make you clear in games in good periods, that you score enough goals to put the game to bed. And that's a challenge for us because it's something we aren't doing and we need to do.

"[…] The Eden thing, we all know the reliance in terms of his output was huge and he is in the top bracket of attacking players in world football, so you have to accept that. But there is enough quality in this team to win games for sure without Eden. He's not here now, so it's the end of that story."

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have bagged just a single goal this season, courtesy of academy graduate Mason Mount in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have yet to find the mark, and the former told TalkSport's Sean Gallagher he has urged the youngster to practice more.

Hazard scored 16 goals and added 15 assists in the Premier League last season, which were both career-high marks since his arrival in England. The 28-year-old was the driving force behind Chelsea's third-placed finish, and he was deservedly voted the club's Player of the Season for the fourth time, per Sky Sports.

The Belgian now plies his trade for Spanish giants Real, however:

Chelsea were banned from registering new players during the summer transfer window, meaning they couldn't sign a direct, experienced replacement for their star winger.

The only new arrival was Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund―he was signed in January but finished the season in Germany―and while the American has flashed his tremendous potential, he is still developing as a player and adapting to his new surroundings.

Abraham returned to the club this summer after a great loan spell with Aston Villa, scoring 26 Championship goals. The 21-year-old is still getting used to Premier League football, but he may be the most likely candidate to step up and become the team's next regular scorer.

Mount scored nine times for Derby in the Championship last season and had 14 Eredivisie goals with Vitesse in the 2017-18 campaign. He should grow more comfortable in England's top division as the season goes on, and he has already scored his first for the senior team.