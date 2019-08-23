Jon Moxley Pulls out of Kenny Omega Match at AEW All Out Due to Elbow Infection

Jon Moxley Pulls out of Kenny Omega Match at AEW All Out Due to Elbow InfectionAugust 23, 2019
Jon Moxley announced Friday on Twitter that he has been forced to pull out of All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view Aug. 31 due to an elbow injury.
Moxley noted that he has a "serious case" of MRSA in his elbow that will render him unable to face Kenny Omega in one of the event's marquee matches:
Jon Moxley @JonMoxley
I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out .
The bout would have been Moxley's second with the company after previously beating Joey Janela in a non-sanctioned match at Fyter Fest.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
