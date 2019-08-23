Jon Moxley Pulls out of Kenny Omega Match at AEW All Out Due to Elbow Infection

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 11: Jon Moxley enters the ring during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 29 at Nippon Budokan on August 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley announced Friday on Twitter that he has been forced to pull out of All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view Aug. 31 due to an elbow injury.

Moxley noted that he has a "serious case" of MRSA in his elbow that will render him unable to face Kenny Omega in one of the event's marquee matches:

The bout would have been Moxley's second with the company after previously beating Joey Janela in a non-sanctioned match at Fyter Fest.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

