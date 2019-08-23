Cowboys News: Stephen Jones 'Confident' Ezekiel Elliott, DAL Agree to Contract

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 23, 2019

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President, Stephen Jones listens to a questions from the press during the
Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

A new deal between the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott is not "imminent," in the words of Stephen Jones but he remains sure the two sides will come to an agreement. 

"I don't think we're close because there's not a lot of activity," Jones said during his weekly show with 105.3 The Fan's GBAG Nation Friday (h/t Jeff Cavanaugh). "Right now, I wouldn't say that I feel anything's imminent." 

However, the current stalemate hasn't shaken the Cowboys executive vice president's confidence, as he elaborated on the ongoing negotiations and noted the team feels "confident things will get done. Things happen real quick, sometime[s] within hours."

In the meantime, Elliott's holdout continues. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

