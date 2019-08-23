Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: Dolphins Among 10 Teams Asking About Texans DE

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are among 10 teams interested in acquiring Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and The Athletic (h/t Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald).

Jackson also confirmed the Dolphins' interest in the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

Clowney appears to be available, as John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported on August 13 that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the veteran was dealt.

The Texans placed a franchise tag on the ex-South Carolina star, who has not reported to training camp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Clowney is expected to come back prior to his team's opener against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 9, but at this juncture, his time in Houston appears to be nearing its end.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that Clowney may be looking for a deal in the neighborhood of five years and $110 million.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed his most productive seasons over the past two years, amassing 18.5 sacks, 42 quarterback hits and 106 tackles. Pro Football Focus also ranked Clowney seventh in defensive stops among edge defenders last season.

The question is where Clowney ends up. Samuel Gold of The Athletic made a case for the Seattle Seahawks, who lost leading pass-rusher Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason:

Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer thinks the Philadelphia Eagles should go after him, even if it's only for one year.

"Clowney is the sort of player who completes the puzzle; the sort of player who makes them the favorite," Hayes said. "If you don't think trading a long-term asset is worth one season of a premiere player in his prime, I'll refer you to the Toronto Raptors."

Evan McPhillips of Pro Football Focus named the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens as potential landing spots, noting each team's deficiencies in run defense and pass-rushing.

McPhillips also wrote that "47.2 percent of Jadeveon Clowney's career run tackles have been for a loss of yardage or no gain" and that he achieved a career-high pass-rush grade from PFF last year.



As for the Dolphins, Clowney may be an odd fit for a team that is starting completely from scratch and looking to rebuild. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald even reported on Aug. 13 that the Fins were interested.

At any rate, Clowney would be an excellent fit on most teams given his run- and pass-defense skills. The question is when he'll be traded and to whom.