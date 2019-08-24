Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gigi Is Next Up to Carry the Black Mamba Torch

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IAugust 24, 2019

Thirteen-year-old Gianna "Gigi" Bryant takes after her dad Kobe on the basketball court. She has even earned her own nickname: Mambacita.

Watch the video above for more about the next to rep the Black Mamba family.

  

