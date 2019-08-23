Report: Carson Wentz Was Dealing with Back Injury as Early as Week 5 vs. Vikings

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz wound up making 11 appearances in 2018 before being sidelined in December due to a back injury, but it turns out he was dealing with pain nearly the entire season.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Wentz's back injury popped up during a Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 7. The issue did not appear on the injury report until Oct. 17.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

