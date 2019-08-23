Report: Carson Wentz Was Dealing with Back Injury as Early as Week 5 vs. Vikings

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz wound up making 11 appearances in 2018 before being sidelined in December due to a back injury, but it turns out he was dealing with pain nearly the entire season.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Wentz's back injury popped up during a Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 7. The issue did not appear on the injury report until Oct. 17.

