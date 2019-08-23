Emerson Palmieri 'Sure the Results Will Come' for Chelsea Under Frank Lampard

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is confident "results will come" for the Blues under new manager Frank Lampard after a three-match winless run at the start of the 2019-20 season.

In their opening game of the new Premier League campaign, Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford before they lost on penalties to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup after a 2-2 draw.

On Sunday, the Blues were then held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Emerson, though, has been encouraged by Chelsea's performances, per the club's official website:

"It's a new season with a new manager and new ideas. We have a young team in comparison to last season, but in the last three matches we've played, even though we haven't got the results we were looking for, I think we've shown a good level of football.

[...]

"We're creating chances and I'm sure the goals will follow. Against Leicester, in the first 15 minutes, we had several shots on goal, and against Manchester United, we had both Tammy Abraham and myself hit the frame of the goal. Frank is always looking for us to play in that way.

"The message is all about intensity and direct, offensive football, so we're working on improving that because we know we have quality in our team. We have so much potential to improve going forward with a manager who's always working with us on the offensive aspect. I'm really enjoying the fact we're playing this way in such an offensive style, and I'm sure the results will come."

Chelsea visit newly promoted Norwich City on Saturday and are favourites to win, per Caesars.

Daniel Farke's Canaries will be no pushovers, though. They have largely impressed with their style of play in their first two matches back in the English top flight and will be on a high after beating Newcastle United 3-1 last time out.

Lampard succeeded Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea manager in July after the Italian's exit to Juventus.

He was immediately hamstrung by Chelsea's FIFA-imposed transfer ban and the fact that Eden Hazard, the club's best player last term, departed for Real Madrid:

Given the restrictions on Lampard, and the fact he is a club legend from his playing time at Stamford Bridge, the Englishman is likely to be afforded more patience than some of his predecessors by the fans and hierarchy.

However, he will be desperate to get a first competitive win under his belt as Chelsea manager at Carrow Road.

The Blues have already lost significant ground on their top-six rivals. Arsenal and Liverpool are the only sides with two wins from two in the 2019-20 Premier League, while United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all have four points:

If Chelsea drop more points against Norwich, questions will already begin to arise over whether they will drop out of the top six this season.