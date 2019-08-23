Hirving Lozano Signs for Napoli on 5-Year Year Contract for Reported €40M

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Napoli completed the signing of Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven on Friday for a reported club-record €40 million (£36 million) fee.

The Serie A club confirmed the move, with the Mexican forward penning a five-year deal at the Stadio San Paolo, per Football Italia:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.