Hirving Lozano Signs for Napoli on 5-Year Year Contract for Reported €40M

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2019

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 31: Hirving Lozano of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 31, 2019 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Napoli completed the signing of Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven on Friday for a reported club-record €40 million (£36 million) fee. 

The Serie A club confirmed the move, with the Mexican forward penning a five-year deal at the Stadio San Paolo, per Football Italia:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

