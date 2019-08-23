Hirving Lozano Signs for Napoli on 5-Year Year Contract for Reported €40M

Hirving Lozano Signs for Napoli on 5-Year Year Contract for Reported €40MAugust 23, 2019
Soccrates Images/Getty Images
Napoli completed the signing of Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven on Friday for a reported club-record €40 million (£36 million) fee.
The Serie A club confirmed the move, with the Mexican forward penning a five-year deal at the Stadio San Paolo, per Football Italia:
Official SSC Napoli @en_sscnapoli
Welcome Hirving #Lozano! 🇲🇽 Club statement 👉 https://t.co/V0p7JyecBC 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre #weareallbrothers #onecityoneclubonepassion https://t.co/PuK2mlfj4I
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Napoli Confirm Signing of PSV Winger Hirving Lozano in €42m Deal